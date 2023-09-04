Samsung has launched a new AI Energy Saving mode, and according to the consumer electronics giant, the software will be modified to match users’ watching habits, resulting in roughly a 23% reduction in power usage of the appliance.

The reduction percentages are based on tests run on Samsung’s Neo QLED 8K 65QN800C TV, but Samsung says its new AI Energy Saving mode can be applied to 2023 Smart TV models (CU7000 or above) and 2023 Lifestyle TV (LS03C). Other exact models, if any, will be expanded upon when released.

With the new Energy Saving mode, two key aspects are assessed and used: Environment Adaptive Brightness, which decreases dimness when it detects a user hasn’t watched the TV in over 2 hours with the built-in light sensor, and Content Adaptive Brightness, which uses the TV’s processor to adjust the appliance’s brightness.

Powered by the SmartThings app and connectivity industry company Matter, the new mode can be a remote control for your entire home and offers a 3D Map View.

The new TV app release ties into the option to add all other Samsung appliances like washing machines or fridges and can even detect if a fridge door is left open by a child or forgetful spouse.

For the TV’s new mode upgrade, the new AI Energy Saving mode uses a TV’s built-in processor and sensors to evaluate the consumer’s real-time usage. Then it modifies appropriate settings to ensure optimisation of energy consumption.

Samsung says it should be as easy as activating AI Energy Saving Mode, and the TV’s processor will take it from there.