Epson have expanded its EpiqVision Projector lineup with a new Ultra Short Throw (UST) Laser projector, the Epson EpiqVision LS650, which is set to debut during this month.

Incorporating a specially designed lens assembly allowing images to be displayed from an extremely short distance, usually less than a foot from the screen, UST projectors can also eliminate glare common with TVs.

However, they are sensitive to room light, and Ambient light-reflecting (ALR) screens can minimise this problem.

Epson’s very first Laser projector (LS100), was released in 2017 as a 1080p model, and since then, the company has continued to evolve including 4k UHD models like the LS300, LS500, and LS800.

The EpiqVision LS650 has been announced as this year’s UST projector, not offering true 4K resolution, instead incorporating a design less conspicuous with room decor, accommodating screen between 60 inches and 120 inches.

There is an built in Android TV providing access to a range of streaming content, as well as a built in Yamaha sound system.

See below the feature for the projector:

3LCD Imaging Chips

Resolution: Utilising Pro UHD (4Ke) Pixel Shifting. Meaning the pixels on 1080p resolution LCD chips (red, green, and blue) are shifted back and forth diagonally by a 1/2 pixel (Dual Pixel Shifting) very rapidly. Since the pixel shift is only half a pixel in one direction about 4.1 million visual pixels, or twice the number as 1080p are actually displayed, therefore the result is not true 4K. Shifting is undetectable by the human eye.

Bluetooth: The LS650 can be used as a standalone speaker for Bluetooth sources such as smartphones and tablets.

Control: A wireless remote is provided. Google Assistant voice control is supported.

See below the LS650 specifications:

Laser Light Source: Single laser with 20,000 use hour life.

White Brightness: 3,600 Lumens

Color Brightness: 3,600 Lumens

High Dynamic Range (HDR) Support: HDR10 and HLG.

Refresh Rate: 4K or 1080p at 60Hz

Throw Ratio Range: 0.26 (Zoom: Wide), 0.41 (Zoom: Tele)

Focus Control: Manual Slider

Image Size Range: 60 to 120 inches

Smart Features: Android TV and Chromecast built-in.

Audio: Built-in Yamaha DSP 2.1 system w/ 2x full-range speakers and 1x subwoofer.

Preset Sound Settings: TV, Sports, Movies, Music

Projector Size (WxDxH): 18.4 x 15.7 x 6.2 inches

Projector Weight: 16.3 lbs

See below the compatible connections:

HDMI (ver 2.0): 2, one supporting ARC/eARC. 18 Gbps bandwidth support provided

Digital Optical: 1 output

USB Type A: Two USB 2.0 compliant ports for connecting a USB, webcam, microphone, or external HDD.

USB mini Type-B: (1) (for service only)

Ethernet/LAN RJ45: 1

See what’s available inside the box:

Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS650 Laser Projector

Power Cable

Smart Remote Control w/ 2x AAA Batteries

Quick Setup Guide

The Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS650 Smart Streaming Laser Projector is expected to be announced in September 2023.

See below some optional screen options: