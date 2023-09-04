Tineco are set to introduce new smart appliances to its product line, the PURE ONE STATION, the FLOOR ONE S7 STEAM & COMBO cordless all-in-one floor mop, and the OVENI ONE. These are set to be showcased at IFA 2023, Hall 4.1, booth 205.

The Tineco PURE ONE STATION combines four crucial functions for convenience, as well as charges, cleans itself, and is neatly stored after use.

See below the key product details:

60 days hassle-free use with the 3 liter Eco dust container: A large, reusable 3 liter dust container that can hold dirt/dust up to 60 days.

Self-cleaning from brush to trash bin: Empties the dust container and cleans all parts automatically.

ZeroTangle brush prevents hair tangling, and effectively captures and traps hair.

The Tineco iLOOP Smart Sensor ensures precise suction: The suction power adjustment can detect the amount of dust and adjusts accordingly. It also optimises self-cleaning time based on the degree of dirt.

5-stage filtration with H13 HEPA: The advanced 5-stage HEPA filtration system captures up to 99.99% of dust particles as small as 0.3 micrometers.

General Manager of Tineco Europe, Marco Getz said, “After our successful launch event at this year’s IFA, we are excited to introduce our innovative 4-in-1 cleaning station to our customers. Equipped with advanced features and state-of-the-art technology, it provides unparalleled cleaning convenience, efficiency, and effectiveness.”

It features a modern LED display, weighs 2.4KG for the vacuum cleaner, with an additional 7KG for the station. It’s available for 799 euros from the official Tineco website or Amazon. No local availability is currently known.

The Tineco FLOOR ONE S7 COMBO is the ultimate cleaning solution, smoothly transitioning from cordless vacuum to powerful floor washer in seconds.

The Fresh Water Mopping system ensures dirty water is replaced with fresh water, and the ZeroTangle Brush picks up hair messes without wrapping, and is suitable for all floor types.

The Tineco iLOOP Smart Sensor can detect messes, and adjust suction for efficient cleaning and the hands-free self-cleaning system can eliminate dirt from brush, tubing, and brush panel, maximising convenience.

It has up to 40 minutes runtime for Floor Washer and 65 minutes for Smart Vacuum. The dual-sided edge cleaning feature can reach wall crack, and the SmoothPower Self-Propulsion system moves the machine. It has 120 AW suction, and can handle daily and heavy-duty tasks.

The device combines the power of a cordless vacuum cleaner, mop, and steam cleaner in one device., with a unique design that allows the user to clean and disinfect hard floors simultaneously, while cutting the required cleaning time in half. The steam heats to 140 degrees Celsius, and can effortlessly remove grease and dirt from the floor.

Finally, the Tineco OVENI ONE is a smart oven that works through an integrated app and intelligent temperature control. Steaming, roasting, grilling, baking, frying, and cooking are simple and easy due to a wealth of functions and intelligent technologies.

The app integration continuously updates hundreds of recipes and every step of food preparation can be controlled through a 7.84 inch touchscreen, as well as the OVENI ONE waiting on its own.

Currently, there isn’t any local availability for these products, but we will update once this information becomes available.