HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Content > Surprise? Oldies Embrace Sport

Surprise? Oldies Embrace Sport

By | 26 May 2020
,

MELBOURNE: Australia, don’t write your oldies off – activity-wise, they may be doing much better than you think, a new Roy Morgan report suggests.

The report found almost 80 percent of Australians aged 70-plus – or about 1.87 million –  participate regularly in sports and similar activities.

The figure comes at a time when, due to Covid-19 lockdowns, some forms of exercise – like gym sessions – have been unavailable, but in fact few Aussie 80-year-olds regularly use gyms.

But the news isn’t all good for the oldies: Morgan CEO Michele Levine notes: “Australia has dealt exceptionally well with Covid-19 over the last few months, but those aged 70-plus remain at greater risk of dying than their younger counterparts if they contract the disease. Over 80 percent of Australians to die from Covid-19 have been aged 70 years or older.

“Actively maintaining good health can reduce the risk factors of succumbing to a disease such as Covid-19, so it’s great to see that such a high proportion of older Australians making sports and activities a priority. 

After walking and swimming, the next most popular choices among this age group are going to the gym/weight training, then hiking/bushwalking and golf. “

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
79% Of Australians Have Purchased Devices To Support Online Activities During COVID-19
Smartphone ODM Shipments Fall
ABS: Laptop Imports From China Surged During COVID-19 Lockdowns
ARA: ‘Retailers Need More Flexible Trading Hours’
Drone Deliveries In Canberra Surge 500%
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

79% Of Australians Have Purchased Devices To Support Online Activities During COVID-19
Coronavirus Latest News Office
/
May 26, 2020
/
Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera Rolling Out To Major Retailers
Arlo Latest News Security Cameras
/
May 26, 2020
/
Segway-Ninebot Launches New E-Scooter In Oz – KickScooter E22
Electric Vehicles EPV Scooters Latest News
/
May 26, 2020
/
LEAKED: Galaxy Note 20+ High-Res Renders
Latest News Samsung Smart Phones
/
May 26, 2020
/
New Streaming Service To Be Billion-dollar Flop?
Content Latest News
/
May 26, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

79% Of Australians Have Purchased Devices To Support Online Activities During COVID-19
Coronavirus Latest News Office
/
May 26, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
According to NBN Co’s latest Behavioural Change Survey, which examines how Australia’s internet habits have changed since the start of...
Read More