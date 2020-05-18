Retailers Hit By Higher Tap-And-Go Fees

Contactless payments have risen substantially during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has resulted in higher fees for smaller retailers, as banks send contactless payments via costly credit card networks instead of the cheaper Eftpos system.

Some smaller retailers have lobbied the government and the Reserve Bank to push banks to send tap-and-go payments down cheaper payment channels, such as Eftpos.

“Retailers should be very concerned about the surge in tap-and-go from a cost perspective but they have options to reduce that cost significantly,” Stephen Benton, the CEO of Eftpos Australia, told the Australian Financial Review. “They should talk to the banks about switching on least-cost routing as soon as possible.”

Such fees are generally not a problem for larger retailers, as they are able to utilise the cheaper payments systems directly.

“COVID-19 has put personal hygiene front and centre for Australians and this includes the way we pay for goods and services. Many retailers are requesting contactless payment be used rather than handling cash to reduce the opportunities for passing on COVID-19,” said Roy Morgan CEO Michele Levine.