Digital Currency Arrest: Cash, Bitcoins Worth $120,000 Seized

SYDNEY: In a nascent criminal offence and potentially a first person to be charged with bitcoin offences, a 52-year-old Sydney woman has been charged with acting as an unlawful digital currency provider after being arrested at a shopping centre in suburban Burwood on Friday.

Police found $60,000 in cash, along with bitcoins worth $55,000 in her handbag and vehicle.

Strike force investigators who later searched a residential unit in Hurstville seized digital currency wallets and a further $18,200 in bitcoins, along with mobile phones, computers, digital storage devices and documentation.