MELBOURNE: Complaints from Australia’s small business sector about telecoms services – especially those delivered online – are on the increase, according to the latest figures from the Melbourne-based Telecoms Industry Ombudsman.

In its latest report, for the quarter ended December 2020, the TIO says it received 30,546 complaints, up 5.7 percent on the same period in 2019. Some 17 percent of the complaints came from small-medium businesses (SMBs) – the highest percentage by group over the past year.

The TIO said small business were increasingly complaining about having no working service, business losses incurred, and having services disconnected.

Added TIO chief Judy Jones: “Small business owners and telcos have done it tough through the pandemic. Whilst the slight proportional increase in small business complaints isn’t yet cause for concern, it is important that small business owners have access to reliable phone and internet services.”