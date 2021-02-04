HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Small-Big Operators Increasingly Complaining About Online Services

Small-Big Operators Increasingly Complaining About Online Services

By | 4 Feb 2021
,

MELBOURNE: Complaints from Australia’s small business sector about telecoms services – especially those delivered online – are on the increase, according to the latest figures from the Melbourne-based Telecoms Industry Ombudsman.

In its latest report, for the quarter ended December 2020, the TIO says it received 30,546 complaints, up 5.7 percent on the same period in 2019.  Some 17 percent of the complaints came from small-medium businesses (SMBs) – the highest percentage by group over the past year.

The TIO said small business were increasingly complaining about having no working service, business losses incurred, and having services disconnected.

Added TIO chief Judy Jones: “Small business owners and telcos have done it tough through the pandemic. Whilst the slight proportional increase in small business complaints isn’t yet cause for concern, it is important that small business owners have access to reliable phone and internet services.”

<
About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
New Aussie In Push For Better Security For Telecoms Services
Telcos Slam Telstra’s NBN Ambitions, Optus Leading Charge
Are Big Three Telco Plans Good Value?
Telco Ombudsman Concerned After SME Complaints Jump 28%
ACCC Grants Small Business Collective Bargaining Exemption
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

IT Channel Driving Huge Growth In Global Cloud: New Report
Communication Industry
/
February 4, 2021
/
Optus Offers Buy-Now, Pay-Later Deal
Latest News Optus
/
February 4, 2021
/
Google’s Engine Not So Hot
Google
/
February 4, 2021
/
Lenovo Booming Chip Shortages Not A Problem Chinese Company Claims
Latest News
/
February 4, 2021
/
Sony CE Sales Down, PlayStation Sales Up Sensors Walloped 62% Profit Rise
Latest News
/
February 3, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

IT Channel Driving Huge Growth In Global Cloud: New Report
Communication Industry
/
February 4, 2021
/
/
0 Comment
SINGAPORE: The IT channel is playing an increasingly important role in driving the growth of the cloud industry around the...
Read More