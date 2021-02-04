HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 4 Feb 2021
SYDNEY: Optus – a major subsidiary of the Singapore-based telecoms giant Singtel – is looking to increase its share of the Australian mobile market, offering an option for customers to pay off a new device in equal monthly instalments.

Dubbed OptusPay, this comes interest-free and is said to allow customers to own their device and pay it off over 12, 24 or 36 months. The deal is said to covers all phones, tablets and wearables.

“Customers have come to expect a buy-now, pay-later (BNPL) payment option to be available when they purchase goods or services at retail stores – and this is exactly what OptusPay delivers,” said Matt Williams, OptusMD of marketing and revenue.

“We’ll be including the OptusPay visual icon across our various digital and retail touch points, to signify when customers are eligible to opt into OptusPay for their device repayments, e.g. at point-of-sale in retail stores, and online, including the My Optus app.“

