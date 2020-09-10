HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Shhhh: Logitech Launches Silent Keyboard And Mouse

By | 10 Sep 2020
Logitech has released a new silent wireless keyboard and mouse combo which purports to eliminate almost all typing and clicking noise.

The MK295 Silent Wireless Combo features Logitech’s new proprietary Silent Touch technology, which according to Delphine Donne-Crock, general manager of creativity and productivity at Logitech, eliminates 90 per cent of typing and clicking noise as compared to the popular MK270.

“Whether you are working at home or in an office, we know that one of the biggest detriments to creativity, learning, productivity and even mental well-being is noise. Our SilentTouch technology in the new MK295 Silent Wireless Combo brings the focus back to your work and away from any surrounding distractions.

“This new silent combo brings the familiar comfort and feel of our best-selling keyboard and mouse combo, without the noise,” she said.

Available in graphite and off-white, the MK295 includes a durable, spill-proof full-sized keyboard with adjustable height and 36-month battery life, as well as a compact contoured mouse with 18 months battery life. Both connect through a wireless USB receiver.

The Logitech MK295 Silent Wireless Combo has a RRP of $74.95.

