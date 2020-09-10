Optus is expanding its home 5G internet offering with two new plans – one with a maximum speed of 100Mbps, and one uncapped. Both are more expensive than its current plan.

The Optus 5G Internet Everyday plan, capped at 100Mbps and costing $75 per month, and the uncapped 5G Internet Entertainer plan at $90 per month, will replace Optus’ sole existing 5G plan, which currently offers uncapped speeds (minimum 50Mbps) for $70 per month.

The Everyday plan will offer free Optus Sport, and average evening speeds are estimated at 85Mbps between 7pm-11pm. The Entertainer plan will deliver an average download speed of 214Mbps (between 7pm-11pm), and come bundled with Optus Sport and a Fetch Mighty box, with a Premium Channel pack included. Both will retain the 50Mbps minimum speed guarantee, as well as unlimited data.

According to Matt Williams, Optus Managing Director Marketing and Revenue, the telco has learned from its existing 5G customers over the year since the service launched.

“5G creates a whole new world of experiences within the home with the ability to stream and share content from multiple devices at the same time – something that has become increasingly important this year, as our way of working, schooling and living has changed.

“What is clear is that customers enjoy choice and flexibility when it comes to home internet, so we have designed these new 5G Internet plans to create options for our customers – delivering them a high speed and entertainment package that works best for their lifestyle,” he said.

Optus will discontinue its existing $70/month plan, though existing customers will be able to finish out their contracts at the current rate; additionally, a limited-time offer available from Friday will enable new Everyday plan customers to access the uncapped Entertainer speeds.

The telco says that more than 420,000 households now have access to Optus 5G internet. It has also recently killed its cable and ADSL options, meaning new customers have to sign on with an NBN or wireless plan.