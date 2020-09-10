Epson has launched its first wireless all-in-one A3+ wide format home and office printer, the EcoTank Pro ET-16600.

The cartridge-free multifunction device uses what Epson bills as super-sized ink tanks that can print thousands of pages right out of the box.

According to Epson, its PrecisionCore Heat-Free piezoelectric print head technology allows it to produce sharp text and colour prints up to A3+; it can also copy and scan pages up to A3 size, and features a 500-sheet paper capacity and rear specialty-paper feed as well as a 4.3-inch colour touchscreen.

“Powered by PrecisionCore Heat-Free Technology, Epson’s most advanced printhead technology, the EcoTank Pro ET-16600 multi-function inkjet printer ensures peak A3 productivity and flexible paper handling. It is primarily aimed at home and small office users who require A3 professional quality colour output with sharp text at an affordable cost per page,” the manufacturer said.

Epson says the printer can print 4500 pages in black and 2800 pages in colour with the included ink, and is refillable with replacement bottles costing from $24.99.

It also supports ethernet connectivity and Wi-Fi Direct, which allows wireless printing with no router; additionally, its Epson Connect functionality allows it to print directly from tablets and smartphones.

“Using the EcoTank Pro ET-16600 all-in-one has also never been easier — whether in the office, on the road or even across the globe as with its simple wireless connectivity you can connect to your wireless network almost immediately. Even the latest wireless standard, 802.11 n4, is supported,” said Epson.

The EcoTank Pro ET-16600 is available for $1699 from Epson and its authorized retailers and resellers.