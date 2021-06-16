HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Shaver Shop Takes Big Dive, ‘CEO Does Not Take Media Calls”

By | 16 Jun 2021

Personal grooming and beauty products retailer Shaving Shop shares have taken a big dive, with staff telling media that they “don’t” put media calls through to their boss despite his name and number being the contact for comment on ASX announcements.

Cameron Fox CEO Shaver Shop

Earlier today ChannelNews tried to get a comment from Shaving Shop boss Cameron Fox as to why his sock has slumped, he lists himself as both CEO and Managing Director on his ASX announcements.

Staff who answer the phone demanded “To know what we wanted to talk to him about”, when told it was a media call, they said, “We don’t put calls through to him” and then hung up.

In a statement to the ASX earlier today Fox forecast an increased profit for the full financial year.

This went down like a lead balloon with the market with stock falling 8.2% at noon.

Fox claimed that expected total sales to be between $211m to $213m for the financial year, an approximately 8.77 per cent lift on last year’s result.

The company also forecast a net profit after tax of $16.75m to $17.5m, an approximately 60 per cent lift on the $10.6m booked at the end of the last financial year.

The company said it is expected to have net cash between $6m-$8m by June 30.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, ,
