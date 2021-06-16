Personal grooming and beauty products retailer Shaving Shop shares have taken a big dive, with staff telling media that they “don’t” put media calls through to their boss despite his name and number being the contact for comment on ASX announcements.

Earlier today ChannelNews tried to get a comment from Shaving Shop boss Cameron Fox as to why his sock has slumped, he lists himself as both CEO and Managing Director on his ASX announcements.

Staff who answer the phone demanded “To know what we wanted to talk to him about”, when told it was a media call, they said, “We don’t put calls through to him” and then hung up.

In a statement to the ASX earlier today Fox forecast an increased profit for the full financial year.

This went down like a lead balloon with the market with stock falling 8.2% at noon.

Fox claimed that expected total sales to be between $211m to $213m for the financial year, an approximately 8.77 per cent lift on last year’s result.

The company also forecast a net profit after tax of $16.75m to $17.5m, an approximately 60 per cent lift on the $10.6m booked at the end of the last financial year.

The company said it is expected to have net cash between $6m-$8m by June 30.