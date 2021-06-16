D-Link has launched a range of Wi-Fi 6 Indoor and Wi-Fi 5 Wave 2 Outdoor Access Points, built on the Nuclias Cloud Network Management platform.

The DBA-X2830P is the top end model, retailing at AUD$1249.95. It’s the first port of call for small to medium business.

Centralised Cloud-based management and Zero Touch Deployment via Nuclias Cloud

The latest Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) technology

4×4 MU-MIMO design with 3600Mbps combined throughput

Supports WPA3™ — the latest Wi-Fi encryption standard

Two LAN ports with Link Aggregation up to 3.5Gbps

Airtime Fairness and Band Steering technologies

Powered by IEEE 802.3at PoE

The slighter more affordable DBA-X1230P, at $629.95, offers hefty connection speeds and the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology.

Centralised Cloud-based management and Zero Touch Deployment via Nuclias Cloud

The latest Wi-Fi 6 technology

MU-MIMO design with 1800Mbps combined throughput

Supports WPA3™ — the latest Wi-Fi encryption standard

Airtime Fairness and Band Steering technologies

Powered by IEEE 802.3at PoE

For outdoor connectivity, the DBA-3621P and DBA-3620P offer exceptionally fast backhaul to the network, for $949.95 and $499.95, respectively.

Centralised Cloud-based management and Zero Touch Deployment via Nuclias Cloud

Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) Wave 2 AC1300 Dual Band Access Point

Built-in 2×2 MU-MIMO antenna with option to connect external antennas

IP55-rated water-resistant and dust-resistant housing

Supports WPA3™ – the latest Wi-Fi security for more protection

Band Steering and Beamforming support

Wall and pole mounting kit included

Up to 1.3Gbps (400 + 867Mbps) throughput speeds

Power over Ethernet (PoE) 802.3at

Free-to-download companion App for desktops and tablets (Android or iOS)

The DBA-3620P offers enterprise-grade, highly flexible networking solutions for remote and onsite tasks, expanding wireless coverage for outdoor usage, even in highly built-up environments. At less than $500, this is a no-brainer for businesses in built-up areas, or universities.

The new D-Link products are available now.