HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > D-Link Releases Wi-Fi 6 Indoor And Wi-Fi 5 Outdoor Units

D-Link Releases Wi-Fi 6 Indoor And Wi-Fi 5 Outdoor Units

By | 16 Jun 2021

D-Link has launched a range of Wi-Fi 6 Indoor and Wi-Fi 5 Wave 2 Outdoor Access Points, built on the Nuclias Cloud Network Management platform.

The DBA-X2830P is the top end model, retailing at AUD$1249.95. It’s the first port of call for small to medium business.

  • Centralised Cloud-based management and Zero Touch Deployment via Nuclias Cloud
  • The latest Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) technology
  • 4×4 MU-MIMO design with 3600Mbps combined throughput
  • Supports WPA3™ — the latest Wi-Fi encryption standard
  • Two LAN ports with Link Aggregation up to 3.5Gbps
  • Airtime Fairness and Band Steering technologies
  • Powered by IEEE 802.3at PoE

The slighter more affordable DBA-X1230P, at $629.95, offers hefty connection speeds and the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology.

  • Centralised Cloud-based management and Zero Touch Deployment via Nuclias Cloud
  • The latest Wi-Fi 6 technology
  • MU-MIMO design with 1800Mbps combined throughput
  • Supports WPA3™ — the latest Wi-Fi encryption standard
  • Airtime Fairness and Band Steering technologies
  • Powered by IEEE 802.3at PoE

For outdoor connectivity, the DBA-3621P and DBA-3620P offer exceptionally fast backhaul to the network, for $949.95 and $499.95, respectively.

  • Centralised Cloud-based management and Zero Touch Deployment via Nuclias Cloud
  • Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) Wave 2 AC1300 Dual Band Access Point
  • Built-in 2×2 MU-MIMO antenna with option to connect external antennas
  • IP55-rated water-resistant and dust-resistant housing
  • Supports WPA3™ – the latest Wi-Fi security for more protection
  • Band Steering and Beamforming support
  • Wall and pole mounting kit included
  • Up to 1.3Gbps (400 + 867Mbps) throughput speeds
  • Power over Ethernet (PoE) 802.3at
  • Free-to-download companion App for desktops and tablets (Android or iOS)

 

The DBA-3620P offers enterprise-grade, highly flexible networking solutions for remote and onsite tasks, expanding wireless coverage for outdoor usage, even in highly built-up environments. At less than $500, this is a no-brainer for businesses in built-up areas, or universities.

The new D-Link products are available now.

About Post Author
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Sonos Whinges About Apple, Google & Amazon To Senate Hearing
Latest News
/
June 16, 2021
/
Shaver Shop Takes Big Dive, ‘CEO Does Not Take Media Calls”
Latest News
/
June 16, 2021
/
5-Year Warranty On LG’s OLED Screens – But Not In Oz
Industry Latest News
/
June 16, 2021
/
Court Wallops Ikea For Spying On Workers
Latest News Legal
/
June 16, 2021
/
First Look At Windows 11 Redesign
Industry Latest News
/
June 16, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Sonos Whinges About Apple, Google & Amazon To Senate Hearing
Latest News
/
June 16, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Sonos has got their kickers in a twist again this time they are whinging about Apple and the control that...
Read More