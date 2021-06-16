HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 16 Jun 2021
,

When LG Electronics announced a five-year limited panel warranty on its 2021 G1 Gallery OLED TVs, many Australian consumers breathed a sigh of relief.

At $9,999 for the 77-inch model, these babies don’t come cheap – but we’ve just been informed by the company that such a warranty isn’t covered in Australia.

“The five-year warranty extension program is currently only available in select markets,” Tony Brown, Marketing Manager, Home Entertainment, told Channel News.

“At this stage we don’t have any updates to the warranty program in Australia, however LG continues to review each region’s needs and is committed to improving on future service policies around the world.”

