Google’s News Showcase has received big backing with Kerry Stokes’ giant Seven West Media signing on to provide content to the platform.

Seven West announced the letter of understanding with Google this morning, which will see it provide content from 7 News as well as titles such as The West Australian, Perth Now, and regional outlets including the Broome Advertiser and Geraldton Guardian to the paid News Showcase platform.

Kerry Stokes, chairman of Seven West Media, hailed the deal as a great outcome for both Seven West and Google.

“The negotiations with Google recognise the value of quality and original journalism throughout the country and, in particular, in regional areas.

“Google is to be congratulated for taking a leadership position in Australia and we believe their team is committed to the spirit of the proposed code,” he said.

Mel Silva, Managing Director for Google Australia and New Zealand, said the partnership demonstrated Google’s commitment to supporting “original, trusted, and quality journalism”.

“Our partnership with Seven West Media sees us make a substantial investment in the future of journalism not just across the metropolitan areas, but importantly in regional areas too where titles like the Kalgoorlie Miner and the Harvey-Waroona Reporter are at the heart of the local community.

“Showcase has been very well received since its launch in Australia a little over a week ago with our publisher partners receiving one million views of their content in just eight days, demonstrating that Showcase offers a constructive path forward for publishers, readers, and Google,” she said.

The move comes as the Federal Government indicates that it may be prepared to let Facebook and Google off the hook for paying for links under the proposed News Media Bargaining Code, provided they strike deals with media outlets to pay for content through platforms such as News Showcase.

The code will be debated in Parliament this week.