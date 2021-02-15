HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Apple AirTags, New iPad Pro Tipped To Launch In March

By | 15 Feb 2021
Apple is reportedly set to launch its highly anticipated tracking tiles the Apple AirTags and a new iPad Pro next month.

According to Apple tipster Jon Prosser, the AirTags – which have been plagued with production delays since late 2020 – will finally hit the shelves sometime in March alongside a 2021 iPad Pro model.

“AirTags are still on for March. Haven’t heard of any further delays this time,” Prosser wrote on Twitter.

Apple has likely been desperate to get the AirTags on the market after Samsung beat it to the punch with the release of the Galaxy SmartTags.

Apple AirTags concept

Prosser says a couple of other Apple products will be unveiled alongside the AirTags.

The iPhone maker announced the release of the current iPad Pro in March 2020, so it is likely it will mark the year-anniversary with a next generation device. Prosser said Apple is working towards a March 2021 release for this product.

The tech guru also confirmed the return of the Touch ID to the iPhone 13, which is slated for release in September.

April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
