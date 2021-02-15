HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Samsung Pulls Galaxy S20 FE From New Update

Samsung Pulls Galaxy S20 FE From New Update

By | 15 Feb 2021
Samsung appears to have temporarily halted the rollout of the One UI 3.1 update from last year’s smartphone, the Galaxy S20 FE.

SamMobile reports the update is no longer available for the Galaxy S20 FE models and there is speculation the rollout was stopped due to bugs.

Some Galaxy FE users have reported spotty performance and battery-related issues during the rollout.

Samsung has not officially commented or confirmed the Galaxy S20 FE is not part of the One UI 3.1 update but analysts expect it will resume soon after the bugs are fixed.

Owners of the new Samsung Galaxy S21 have already been enjoying the update as it shipped with the phone. It is now being rolled out to older models.

The Galaxy S20 FE launched in 2020 with Android 10 and the model received the first One UI 3.0 update in December.

The update includes the addition of Google Discover to the home screen, the ability to add video call effects to third party apps and Google Home device controls in quick settings.

