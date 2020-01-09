Serious Streaming Webcam From Logitech At CES 2020

Logitech’s C922 Pro Stream Webcam has made an appearance at CES 2020 as one of the official products being used in the Twitch TV stream.

Hosted live on Twitch TV, the live streaming event will be run to support #TeamTrees, a fundraiser that has raised money to plant nearly 22 million trees.

During the stream, every $1 donation made on stream during CES will plant 1 tree.

https://twitter.com/LogitechG/status/1215076212139184129?s=20

In partnership with Logitech, Blue and Logitech G, the event will use software from Streamlabs to bring together creators from gaming, fashion, cooking, entertainment, music and more.

Creators will have access to Logitech’s C922 Pro Stream Webcam, with hyper-fast HD 720p video capture at 60fps.

Logitech claims users can ‘broadcast masterfully’ over Twitch and YouTube with the benefits of reliable no-drop audio, autofocus, and a 78-degree field of view.

The Logitech C922 is available now for US$99, with Australian availability to be confirmed.

Through the included companion app, users can also zoom and pan the camera for even greater functionality.

Plus an included tripod means you can take the camera anywhere you need to stream, even if it’s away from your desk.

Fitted with two microphones on either side the camera, the C922 is able ‘to capture more realistic sound’ for a clearer and more natural sound.

Users will also have access to 3-months of XSPLIT Premium, an all in one live streaming solution.