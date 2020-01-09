Trump Praised At CES

As her father Donald Trump was talking war Ivanka Trump was shutting up her critics at CES.

The US Presidents eldest daughter got praise from the US media with the New York Post claiming ‘Ivanka Trump wins over CES crowd after initial backlash’.

Prior to taking the stage at a CES 2020 event to deliver her speech, Trump found herself the subject of some major criticism who felt that there were many more qualified women in the tech industry to represent the event.

However once on stage there were no protests or snarky comments from the packed auditorium, which seated some of the biggest names in Technology.

The biggest drama came when Trump mentioned the December passage of paid parental leave for US federal employees, which received applause from the crowd.

“We cannot ask all of you to offer this benefit to your workforces if we’re not willing to do it ourselves,” she said. “We must lead by example.”.

Many in the audience agreed.

Interviewed by the event’s organizer, Consumer Technology Association CEO Gary Shapiro, Trump pitched programs to help blue-collar workers, develop apprenticeships, and invest in science and technology education programs.

She also spoke about her focus on workforce development in relation to her work as presidential adviser and how she acts as co-chair of the National Council for the American Worker alongside commerce secretary Wilbur Ross.

“It’s not only about training for the jobs of the future,” said Trump in her speech. “People need to be thinking about investing in their current workforce so they can enable those people to do their same job using different equipment now.”

Her speech drew applauses from an audience that included some of the biggest names in the tech industry.

In the past Trump has appeared at events with chief executives of major tech companies including Apple’s Tim Cook and Alphabet’s Sundar Pichai. Last year, she was awarded the “Internet Freedom Award” by the Internet Association.

CTA spokesperson Jennifer Drogus made a statement following Trump’s speech backing it and policy discussions are a critical part of the conference. “CTA invites officials from every White House – both Republicans and Democrats – to participate in and speak at CES,” she said. Each year, CES hosts upwards of 150 policymakers. “The future of work is a critical policy topic for the technology sector.”