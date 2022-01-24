HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > ScoMo’s WeChat Account Rebranded As Chinese Propaganda Page

ScoMo’s WeChat Account Rebranded As Chinese Propaganda Page

By | 24 Jan 2022

If you are one of the 76,000 people who follow Scott Morrison on the Chinese social media site WeChat, you would have recieved a notification recently that ScoMo had renamed his page ‘Australian Chinese new life’ – a huge 180 from the PM.

Of course, this change was made without the involvement of his office, and has prompted Joint Parliamentary Committee on Intelligence and Security chair Senator James Paterson to call upon all Australian politicans to “voluntarily boycott” WeChat, after what he deems “foreign interference”.

Morrison’s page no longer sports his profile picture, while the account description says the page will “provide life information for overseas Chinese in Australia.”

Paterson sees the savvy rebranding as proof that Chinese hopes to “enforce censorship well beyond its borders and interfere in our democracy”.

“[China is] targeting our Prime Minister by seeking to shut down his ability to communicate with the Chinese Australians by banning him from the most widely used channel of communication in that community,” he said, noting this has “partisan consequences”.

“I am calling on all Australian politicians to voluntarily boycott WeChat,” he said.

“We cannot allow a foreign authoritarian government to interfere in our democracy and set the terms of public debate in Australia.”

 



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
ACTU Threatens Strike Action Over Rapid Testing Shortage
PM Concedes Omicron Will Slow Economic Recovery
Australia Boycotts Beijing Olympics
Overseas Tech Giants Need ABNs Under Anti-Trolling Laws
Social Media Sites Face Being Sued Over Defamatory Remarks
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Intel Building World’s-Largest Chip Plant In America
Latest News
/
January 24, 2022
/
Major iPhone Assembler Expects “Unprecendented” First Quarter
Latest News
/
January 24, 2022
/
Samsung A23 Series To Get New 50MP Camera
Latest News
/
January 24, 2022
/
Is Free To Air TV In Trouble As Streaming Takes Over?
Latest News
/
January 24, 2022
/
Miranda Kerr’s Sister In Law Creates Audio Porn App For Women
Latest News
/
January 23, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Intel Building World’s-Largest Chip Plant In America
Latest News
/
January 24, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Intel announced over the weekend its plans to pump A$140 billion into building what it expects to be the world’s...
Read More