Samsung A23 Series To Get New 50MP Camera

By | 24 Jan 2022

Samsung is planning to deliver a brand new 50MP image sensor sourced from SK Hynix for their upcoming Galaxy A23 5G, which will launch in the second half of 2022 in Australia with 4G LTE and 5G versions available for carriers and mass phone retailers.

Samsung is aiming to ship 17.1 million units of the 4G LTE version and 12.6 million units of the 5G version, according to sources in South Korea.

ChannelNews understands that a 4G version will initially be available in the second quarter 2022, followed by a 5G version in the second half of the year.

Australia could wait and release both models together.

SK Hynix had previously supplied Samsung with image sensors ranging from 10MP to 20MP in resolution, according to South Korea website ELAC.

Currently, the Samsung manufactured premium sensors are being used in the Company’s premium range, including new generation Flip and Fold models.

The Galaxy A23 will pack a 50MP OIS wide angle camera, 5MP ultra-wide-angle camera, 2MP macro camera and 2MP bokeh camera.

It will have an 8MP camera on the front for selfies.

4G LTE and 5G models will feature the same spec in both cameras.

According to market research firm Omdia, Galaxy A21s launched two years ago sold 19.4 million units in 2020.



