Some good news coming out of the smartphone manufacturing world: Key iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry has indicated it is expecting to achieved “unprecendented” financial results during the first quarter of 2022.

“Our performance in the first quarter may surpass how we did in the past few years, and it is likely that some staff at key sites will only get two days off during the lunar new year holidays,” Chairman Young Liu told staff.

This comes as manufacturing companies stockpile inventory in order to future proff their manufacturing lines as much as possible.

Anaylsts fear this will lead to inventory bloat, also a massive problem for manufacturers.

Hon Hai Precision Industry also have manufacturing deals with giants Nintendo, Dell and Sony.