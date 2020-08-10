HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Most Households Using COVID Stimulus To Pay Bills

By | 10 Aug 2020
According to the latest ‘Household Impacts of COVID-19 Survey’ from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), most Australian households are using their personal stimulus payments from the federal government to either pay household bills (42%) or add to their savings (40%).

As of May, roughly one in three Australians (32%) had received a personal stimulus payment from the government. This rate was even higher in Tasmania (47%), South Australia (39%) and Queensland (37%).

Healthwise, the ABS survey revealed that 2 in 3 people in New South Wales and Victoria felt concerned or very concerned about their personal health due to the spread of COVID-19, compared to 1 in 2 in Queensland and South Australia.

More than 1 in 4 Australians had worn a face mask at least once in the last four weeks.

“People born overseas were more than twice as likely to have worn a facemask at least once in the four weeks before the survey was conducted (42%) than people born in Australia (20%) and to purchase additional medical supplies than those born in Australia (24% compared to 15%),” said Michelle Marquardt, ABS Head of Household Surveys.

“Three in five people born overseas (62%) avoided public transport compared to half of those born in Australia (49%).”

Source: ABS

