Sales of Samsung’s Galaxy Fold and the Galaxy Z Flip have now surpassed the old Note series in Europe, proving discontinuing the Galaxy Note series in 2020 was a clever move.

Both models went on sale last month, and together, they have already beat the early transactions of the Galaxy Note series, with Samsung projecting that their foldables will top 10 million sales this year (including older models).

“Our latest foldable phones are selling super-fast. In fact, the annual sales of our foldable devices have exceeded the Note series in Europe,” said Benjamin Braun, Chief Marketing Officer of Samsung Europe at IFA Berlin 2023.

In 2023, the Galaxy Z Flip5 has overtaken the Z Fold5 70 to 30 in Europe, with the most purchased Flip colour options being Graphite and Mint.

For the Fold, the go-to purchased colours were Phantom Black and Icy Blue.

According to GSMArena.com, European locals seem to be hyper excited about the FlexCam which features flexibility and even framing without a tripod.

Additionally, the thin S Pen and the new Taskbar were a hit with buyers, and with the different ways to use the product for work or play, the Galaxy Note may be completely replaced forever with the new Samsung line.