Home > Latest News > Shokz To Introduce Fully Wireless Earbuds At IFA 2023

Shokz To Introduce Fully Wireless Earbuds At IFA 2023

By | 1 Sep 2023

Having recently launched the new fully wireless earbuds OpenFit, Shokz are now set to introduce them at IFA 2023, featuring multipoint pairing where users can connect between any two devices through Bluetooth and the Shokz app. This is available on Google Play and the App Store.

The company created the dolphin arc ear hook designed wireless earbuds ergonomically, able to adapt to any ear shape and can stay secure. They feature an 8 x 11 customised dynamic driver unit, made with an ultralight diaphragm.

With up to seven hours battery life on one single charge, the buds offer up to 28 hours listening time with the charging case, and are rated IP54 against water resistance.

Utilising DirectPitch technology that transmits sound through air conduction, it diminishes the need to push in the earbuds for greater sound, as the noise is directed towards the ear canal. Used alongside the bone conduction technology and open-ear design, DirectPitch ensures high quality sound, with situational awareness.

Both DirectPitch and Bone Conduction technologies are expected to be showcased at IFA along with the OpenFit wireless earbuds, currently available for $289.00 AUD.



