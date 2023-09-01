High end cleaning company Dreame Technology will be appearing at IFA 2023 to showcase its upcoming wireless robotic lawnmower, expanding its range with the Roboticmower A1.

Incorporating 3D high precision lidar technology, with a distance of up to 70 meters, and a viewing angle of 360 degrees by 59 degrees. Instantly able to create an accurate 3D map of a range of outdoor environments without lost signal, it uses point cloud data environmental information collection technology, and an obstacle avoidance algorithm.

The Roboticmower A1 can identify over 11 common obstacles in a garden, and can achieve efficient and uniform lawn care using U Path Planning and OmniSense 3D Ultra Sensing System by Dreame. It can even tackle a 1000 square meter garden in just one day.

This device is expected to be available in the European and North American markets beginning early 2024, but first it’s expected to be showcased at IFA Berlin 2023 in Hall: City Cube_A, Stand: CCA-209. Australian market availability is still to come.