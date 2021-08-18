HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Samsung Upgrades Galaxy A52 5G With Better Chip, New Colour

By | 18 Aug 2021

Samsung has announced a subtle upgrade to its Galaxy A52 5G, in the form of a A52s 5G, which now boasts a Snapdragon 778G chip and a new mint green colour.

The A52 5G was only released earlier in the year, so this is a minor upgrade. Stylistically, the phone remains the same, as do the majority of the specs: a 6.5-inch Full HD OLED screen with a 120Hz processor, 4,500mAh battery, and quad rear cameras.

The Snapdragon 778G is the main difference, being upgraded from the phone’s previous 750G chip.

 

 

