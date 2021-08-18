HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Surging Demand Buoys Super Retail Group’s Record Sales

By | 18 Aug 2021
Super Retail Group, owner of Supercheap Auto, Rebel Sport, BCF, and Macpac, has seen sales soar to $3.45 billion for the 2020-21 financial year.

Total group sales were up 22 per cent, with online sales leaping 43 per cent to $415.6 million; the group’s net profit after tax surged 107 per cent to $306.8 million.

Anthony Heraghty, Super Retail Group.

According to Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Anthony Heraghty, “unprecedented consumer demand” in lifestyle and leisure drove the record full-year results.

“Successful omni-retail execution, investment in our supply chain and focus on inventory management have been key in meeting elevated volumes of demand in both our in-store and online channels.

“In particular, the Group’s omni-retail business strategy and digital capability are providing the flexibility to pivot to online channels to meet shifts in consumer behaviour during COVID-19 lockdowns,” he said.

Sales at Supercheap Auto increased by 16.9 per cent to $1.31 billion, while Rebel Sport saw 15.3 per cent growth to $1.20 billion, BCF sales grew 49.1 per cent to $797.7 million, and Macpac sales grew 16.3 per cent to $153.4 million.

