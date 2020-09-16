Samsung has added to its Galaxy Watch3 lineup with its first titanium smartwatch, which will cost $170 USD over the comparable stainless steel model.

Billed as elegant, lightweight, and durable, the Galaxy Watch3 Titanium will initially be available in a 45mm Bluetooth configuration in Mystic Black, and will come with a matching easy-adjust metal strap that complements the look and feel of the body.

According to Samsung, the watch combines Galaxy Watch3 functionality with added luxury.

“Galaxy Watch3 Titanium boasts all the favorite features of Galaxy Watch3, packaged in a sleek and premium design. In addition to the luxurious design, the Titanium model of Galaxy Watch3 is a versatile offering that combines a comfortable fit with a comprehensive health and wellness experience,” said Samsung.

The Galaxy Watch3 Titanium will launch starting September 18, with its US price to be $599.99 USD; Australian pricing and release date have yet to be confirmed.