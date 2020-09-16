HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
New Bowers & Wilkins Headphones Go To The Dark Side

By | 16 Sep 2020
Bowers & Wilkins has added to its high-performance PX7 noise-cancelling headphone range with the new deep black Carbon Edition.

The Carbon Edition joins Space Grey and Silver in the PX7 line-up, and adds a contrasting diamond-cut logo and bezel edge on the earcup; additionally, Siri and Google Assistant voice assist will now be available on all three variants.

All PX7 headphones feature sturdy and light carbon-fibre arms; true over-ear cups; up to 30 hours of uninterrupted play with active noise cancellation on a single charge; custom 43mm drive units; fast USB-C charging; and proximity sensors in both cups to automatically pause and resume music when the headphones are removed or replaced.

These features have made PX7 a best seller, said Philip Newton, Head of Australia for Bowers & Wilkins.

“This unique application of our proprietary driver technology, when coupled with the cutting edge Qualcomm aptX Adaptive audio codec, creates the most realistic, high-fidelity soundstage of any headphone on the market, reproducing sound just as it was created in the studio.

“The PX7 is a smart, highly capable very flexible pair of headphones, with all the convenience features that you could possibly need. And best of all, it combines all that with fantastic sound quality,” he said.

The PX7 retails in Australia for $599.95.

