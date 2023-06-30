Some Samsung TVs and computer monitors have just received a major accessibility upgrade, with the announcement of SeeColours will has been added to the 2023 TV and monitor lineups.

More specifically, the feature will be added to Samsung’s Neo-QLED TVs, QLED TVs, and OLED TVs, along with the smart monitors, and will also be available on Samsung’s G95SC gaming monitor.

This announcement comes as the company was awarded a “Colour Vision Accessibility” certification for the SeeColours feature.

The feature has been designed for those with colour blindness and other colour-related vision impairments, offering nine presets that change red, green and blue levels to ensure the viewer can differentiate between the colours no matter what is playing.

However, this is not the first accessibility feature that was aimed at this market. Android TV OS 14 beta have showed Google seems to be working on its own accessibility feature for colour correction, allowing those suffering with these impairments to enjoy Google TVs and Android TVs better.

This feature is expected to also offer picture presets that correct colours ensuring the distinction between colours. Google’s feature is expected to sort the presets by type of colour blindness the viewer is experiencing. There will be three presets, Deuteranomaly (red-green), Protanomaly (red-green) and Tritanomaly (blue-yellow). There will also be a Greyscale option.

SeeColours has been a separate application since 2017, but now the feature will be available from the accessibility menu on TVs and monitors that are eligible.

Samsung have not clarified a release date for when the feature will be available, but it appears to become available soon, if not already, and will be available from the accessibility menu by default on future Samsung TVs and monitors.