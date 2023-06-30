HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Keypad Added To DoorBird’s Smallest Door Stations

By | 30 Jun 2023

DoorBird has added an integrated keypad into the small door stations in its D11x series, allowing residents and visitors to enter a building, or a delivery service to access a property using a PIN code without the need for keys.

Customisable and programmable and activated through 12 buttons, with the products being PoE-capable, Wi-Fi-capable, without the need for a LAN cable.

The compact design shows the interest for single-family houses, or smaller commercial properties with limited space for installation. The larger D2101KV and D2102KV models would not be suitable for these environments.

Users of the smallest, narrow DoorBird door stations can now also enter a house or property without keys, with the PIN codes designed for permanent or temporary access, using the app for assistance.

The main door station used in single-family homes in the D1101KV with a call button, whereas the D1102KV is used primarily is duplexes and comes with two call buttons.

Each product still comes equipped with the familiar functions, such as open API interfaces, geofencing, top-quality video and audio, motion sensor with 4D technology, and Bluetooth.



, , , , , , ,
