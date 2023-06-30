The US District Judge tasked with determining whether or not Microsoft can acquire Activision Blizzard has a slight conflict of interest: her son works for the computing giant.

Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley disclosed that her son works for Microsoft during a pre-hearing last week, although noted he is outside of the gaming division.

Not surprisingly, a watchdog has flagged this as a potential concern.

The Revolving Door Project said Corley’s son’s employment violates the Code of Conduct for US Judges including the need to “avoid impropriety and the appearance of impropriety in all activities.”

The group said the alleged conflict of interest could erode trust in the court system.

“The public could rightfully become concerned about a judge being improperly biased if the judge’s child is employed by a corporation whose case the judge is overseeing,” The Revolving Door Project wrote.

“It is common sense that a parent would want to support the financial success of their child’s employer in order to support their child’s financial stability and professional prestige.”

The watchdog also points out “a clear risk of retaliation” again Corley’s son, should she rule against the merger noting Microsoft could fire him and use its recent wave of layoffs to disguise the reason behind his potential firing.

This possibility presents Judge Corley with a “crisis of incentives”, the watchdog claims.