Samsung will support at least three generations of Android operating system upgrades across a broad range of Galaxy mobile devices, in a move that could boost customer confidence in Galaxy purchases.

Beginning with Android 11, existing devices in the Galaxy S20 and S10 series; the Note20 and Note10 series; the A series including A71 5G, A71, A51 5G, A51, and A90 5G; the Tab S7 and S6 series; and foldable devices, as well as upcoming devices in these ranges, will receive the next three generations of Android OS.

According to Janghyun Yoon, Senior Vice President and Head of Software Platform Team, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics, the manufacturer is committed to supporting its Galaxy range customers.

“As people hold onto their devices for longer, we are working to bring secure protection and exciting new features to the devices already in their hands.

“By supporting up to three generations of Android OS upgrade, we are extending the lifecycle of our Galaxy products and making a promise that we will provide a simple and secure mobile experience that takes advantage of the latest innovations as soon as they are available,” he said.