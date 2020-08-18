HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Communication > Android > Samsung To Support Three Android Generations On Galaxy

Samsung To Support Three Android Generations On Galaxy

By | 18 Aug 2020
, , , , ,

Samsung will support at least three generations of Android operating system upgrades across a broad range of Galaxy mobile devices, in a move that could boost customer confidence in Galaxy purchases.

Beginning with Android 11, existing devices in the Galaxy S20 and S10 series; the Note20 and Note10 series; the A series including A71 5G, A71, A51 5G, A51, and A90 5G; the Tab S7 and S6 series; and foldable devices, as well as upcoming devices in these ranges, will receive the next three generations of Android OS.

According to Janghyun Yoon, Senior Vice President and Head of Software Platform Team, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics, the manufacturer is committed to supporting its Galaxy range customers.

“As people hold onto their devices for longer, we are working to bring secure protection and exciting new features to the devices already in their hands.

“By supporting up to three generations of Android OS upgrade, we are extending the lifecycle of our Galaxy products and making a promise that we will provide a simple and secure mobile experience that takes advantage of the latest innovations as soon as they are available,” he said.

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Samsung & Logitech Team Up To Deliver Remote Collaboration Solutions
New Samsung Foldable Clears China Regulator, Australia Still Waiting
Whirlpool Seeks Legal Protection From Surging Samsung & LG Appliance Sales
Samsung Debut ‘Enterprise Edition’ Note 20 & Tab S7
Samsung Launch Air Purifiers That Can Capture 99.97% Of Dust, Bacteria & Allergens
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Northern Victoria To Host 15 New EV Charging Stations
Electric Vehicles Latest News
/
August 18, 2020
/
Yamaha Launches First Compact Sound Bar
Latest News Soundbars Yamaha
/
August 18, 2020
/
Fitbit Premium Hits 500K Paid Subscribers In Less Than A Year
FitBit Latest News Wearables
/
August 18, 2020
/
Microsoft To Kill Internet Explorer Support Next Year
Latest News Microsoft
/
August 18, 2020
/
DJI Slash Global Jobs Amid China Trade Tensions
Drones Industry Latest News
/
August 18, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Northern Victoria To Host 15 New EV Charging Stations
Electric Vehicles Latest News
/
August 18, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Regional Victoria is set to gain more than 15 new electric vehicle charging stations, to be built across the northwest...
Read More