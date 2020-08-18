HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Fitbit Premium Hits 500K Paid Subscribers In Less Than A Year

By | 18 Aug 2020
Fitbit has announce that its paid membership service Fitbit Premium – which gives users guidance on sleep, nutrition, fitness and stress – has gained over 500,000 paid subscribers, despite only being launched in September 2019.

Fitbit Premium provides more in-depth data, personalised and actionable insights, hundreds of workouts, wellness reports and motivating games and challenges.

Following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Fitbit announced a 90-day free trial of Fitbit Premium for new users, which saw a spike in the number of new users trying the products.

“The launch of Fitbit Premium is part of our broader strategy to diversify our business beyond hardware, while also delivering on our promise to provide more personalised experiences, data and insights to our users to help them move more, manage stress, sleep better and eat well,” said James Park, Co-Founder and CEO of Fitbit.

“COVID-19 has made it incredibly difficult for people to stay active and healthy and underscores the importance of prioritising both our physical and mental health. In these extraordinary times we are supporting our users by helping them navigate these challenges, so they have the tools, motivation and support to help them stay healthy and fit at home with services like Fitbit Premium.”

Fitbit Premium is currently available in English and will add Dutch, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Spanish and Swedish by the end of the year. In Australia it costs $14.99 per month or $129.95 per year.

