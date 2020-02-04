HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Appliances > Air Conditioning And Heating > Samsung Sorcery: New Wind-Free Air Conditioners

Samsung Sorcery: New Wind-Free Air Conditioners

By | 4 Feb 2020
Samsung appears to be practising some kind of magic with the company unveiling its latest sorcery skills with a new range of Wind-Free air conditioners.

Announced at the 2020 International Air-Conditioning, Heating, Refrigerating Exposition (AHR Expo) in Orlando, Florida, the new range of wind-free aircons include the wall-mounted RAC unit, 1Way Cassette, 4Way Cassette, Mini 4Way Cassette and 360 Cassette.

The new models incorporate with the SmartThings Cloud for automated and adaptable control.

Wind free technology works by utilising a Fast Cooling function to reach the desired temperature, which is then maintained ‘by gently dispersing cool and still air through micro air holes for a natural cooling effect’.

On display at the event will also be the DVM S Eco HR system and 4ton FJM (Free Joint Multi) outdoor system.

No word yet on pricing or availability, but it appears FJM lineup has been designed with the North American market in mind, as the system utilises ‘a home piping system that allows for the connection of up to five indoor units with a single outdoor unit’.

Samsung claims the interconnected system reduces installation time and cost.

