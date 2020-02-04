ALOGIC & Belkin 2.1 HDMI Finally On Sale In Oz

2.1 HDMI cables have finally arrived in Oz with the national retailers beginning to stock the ALOGIC Ultra HD 8K cable for $69.95 and Belkin’s Ultra HD High-Speed HDMI cable for $99.95.

Available at JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman, the ALOGIC Ultra HD cable is capable of transmitting full 8K video at 60Hz or 4K at 120Hz for the smoothest display output you’ve ever seen.

Up until now, only smaller boutique Hi-Fi vendors have been stocking these 2.1 HDMI cables, however, the big retailers are finally bringing them to the Aussie consumer.

While 8K content is few and far between, the 2.1 HDMI cable format allows for double the bandwidth transfer, meaning more data, more picture and more quality.

This is due to the 48Gbps rating for 2.1 cables compared to the 18Gbps in 2.0 connections, which allows users to enable more post-processing formats such as Dolby Vision and HDR.

This will also greatly benefit gamers, with the cables able to handle much higher variable refresh rates at even higher resolutions.

Also on its way is the Belkin Ultra HD High-Speed HDMI Cable at the Good Guys, though JB Hi-Fi is already selling it for $99.95.