HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Accessories > ALOGIC & Belkin 2.1 HDMI Finally On Sale In Oz

ALOGIC & Belkin 2.1 HDMI Finally On Sale In Oz

By | 4 Feb 2020
, , , , , , , , ,

2.1 HDMI cables have finally arrived in Oz with the national retailers beginning to stock the ALOGIC Ultra HD 8K cable for $69.95 and Belkin’s Ultra HD High-Speed HDMI cable for $99.95.

Available at JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman, the ALOGIC Ultra HD cable is capable of transmitting full 8K video at 60Hz or 4K at 120Hz for the smoothest display output you’ve ever seen.

Up until now, only smaller boutique Hi-Fi vendors have been stocking these 2.1 HDMI cables, however, the big retailers are finally bringing them to the Aussie consumer.

While 8K content is few and far between, the 2.1 HDMI cable format allows for double the bandwidth transfer, meaning more data, more picture and more quality.

This is due to the 48Gbps rating for 2.1 cables compared to the 18Gbps in 2.0 connections, which allows users to enable more post-processing formats such as Dolby Vision and HDR.

This will also greatly benefit gamers, with the cables able to handle much higher variable refresh rates at even higher resolutions.

Also on its way is the Belkin Ultra HD High-Speed HDMI Cable at the Good Guys, though JB Hi-Fi is already selling it for $99.95.

About Post Author
Journalist
, , , , , , , , , ,
You may also like
CES 2020: Sony adds Frame Speaker to 8k flagship, widens OLED and 4k Full Array TV choice
4K Bi-Copter Camera Drone Unveiled At CES 2020
Panasonic HZ2000 4K OLED Intros Dolby Vision IQ & Filmmaker Mode With Intelligent Sensing At CES 2020
TCL TV, A Pain For Samsung & LG Now Moves To Micro-LED
CES 2020: Samsung Sound & Display Takes A New Direction
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Apple TV Now On 2019 LG TVs
Content Display Industry
/
February 4, 2020
/
JB Hi Fi Shares Do A Runner As Other Retailers Collapse
Brands Industry Latest News
/
February 4, 2020
/
Acer Releases A Monitor For Notebooks
Accessories Acer Display
/
February 4, 2020
/
Why Panasonic TVs Failed To Sell
4K TV 8K TV Brands
/
February 4, 2020
/
Loewe Launch Bild 2 Premium TV Lineup
Display Latest News LCD
/
February 4, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Apple TV Now On 2019 LG TVs
Content Display Industry
/
February 4, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
LG Electronics, who introduced its 2020 smart TVs with the Apple TV support at this year’s CES, is now launching...
Read More