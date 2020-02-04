Beware Free Music: Kaspersky

Free music downloads can also be loaded with malware, according to security software company Kaspersky.

The company said criminals are using names such as Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift and Post Malone to hide malware.

A recent analysis by Kaspersky found 30,982 malicious files named with Grammy 2020 nominated artists, and more than 40,000 Kaspersky users seeing the files.