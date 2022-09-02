As tipped by ChannelNews Samsung has used their keynote press conference at IFA 2022 in Berlin to roll out a global SmartThings connectivity strategy with a totally revamped offering that will allow hundreds of devices to be connected to their house brand connectivity network including competitors’ products.

The South Korean Company claims the new SmartThings OS unlocks new possibilities for connectivity, customisability and sustainability across multiple categories, it also allows competitors’ products from the likes of LG Electronics to be connected to their network.

What Samsung said that what they are delivering is an ecosystem of devices which intelligently connect to protect the environment and support healthier lifestyles while also allowing the Company to deliver significant sustainability advantages.

Samsung has integrated the SmartThings across all its product categories, which allows an unmatched multi-device experience that enables users to control and transform their environment as they wish.

“Through our latest innovations, Samsung is providing more open, more connected and smarter experiences for everyone,” said Benjamin Braun, Chief Marketing Officer, Samsung Europe. “We are continuing our mission to bring game-changing solutions to support your lifestyle, offer new ways to be entertained, all while challenging how we can look after our planet.”

Executives claimed that their SmartThings-based connectivity will deliver energy efficiency across home appliance products.

Customers will be empowered to make eco-conscious decisions with the help of SmartThings Energy, which monitors usage patterns and provides real-time data, making it easier for users to understand how they are consuming energy.

By 2023, 100% of Samsung’s major home appliances will be Wi-Fi enabled and offer the SmartThings Energy service by default, allowing consumers to continuously reduce energy usage.

Samsung said that their appliances will go beyond the current highest energy rating to deliver an extra 10% of energy savings.

Using the sustainable solutions recommended by SmartThings Energy and implementing them through the help of intuitive features like AI Energy Mode, customers can take steps towards lowering consumption at home by switching compatible smart appliances5 to energy saving mode.

The Bespoke AI Washer offers AI Ecobubble, which turns detergent into bubbles that quickly get absorbed into the laundry. This delivers the same level of cleanliness while reducing energy usage by up to 70%.6 Users can also reduce energy waste with AI Wash Cycle, which identifies optimal levels of water and detergent, then adjusts soaking, rinsing and spinning times.

The Digital Inverter Motor in washers and dryers, as well as the Digital Invertor Compressor in refrigerators, are covered for 20 years by the most comprehensive warranty7 Samsung has offered yet, to assure customers that their appliances won’t need replacing8 any time soon.

Samsung has also introduced the Solar Cell Remote, which charges by exposure to light and radio frequencies from devices like Wi-Fi routers.

Samsung estimates that over seven years, the company could prevent more than 200 million batteries from entering landfills.

This year, Samsung is opening up the licence for this design to the public, so that other manufacturers can be more sustainable too.