TCL Electronics is a serious contender to take on Samsung and LG in the Australian premium TV market with the launch of several new TV’s and soundbars at IFA 2022.

As Hisense struggle in Australia, TCL’s Melbourne based consumer electronics division is set to have an arsenal of cutting-edge TV technology to take on competitors in Australia with the launch of a new XL Collection of Mini LED and QLED TVs which ChannelNews saw today for the first time at the Berlin show.

Also coming is new integrated soundbar technology with the launch of new award-winning flagship RAY•DANZ soundbar range.

The new X937U model comes with 7.1.4 channels – and the C935U model delivers 5.1.4 channels.

They are based on RAY-DANZ technology, which delivers high end immersive sounds with a wide range of frequencies, in addition to supporting Dolby Atmos. The C935U model won the EISA Best Buy Soundbar award.

TCL is already the #2 TV brand in the world and unlike a lot of their competitors they also manufacture their own TV’s along with the components such as display, module bases and processors.

TCL’s smart TVs are in the Top 5 by market share sales volume in more than 20 countries with the Australian operation tipped to increase share in 2023.

Among the new products that TCL Australia has at their disposal to lift share is their new EISA Premium Mini LED TVs, and new OLED TV models that will take on both Samsung and LG electronics.

they also showcased the first TCL 98-inch QLED TV which is being rolled out in Europe shortly.

Missing from the announcements was any reference to TCL smartphones however Company executives did show a new version of their CL NXTWEAR Wearable Display Glasses which features several upgrades from prior versions.

Sold at Harvey Norman the price on the locally available model was recently slashed due to poor sales according to retailer management.

Weighing just 75g, the new smart glasses give an incredible feeling of viewing via a 140-inch screen 4 meters away.

TCL management said, “Given our global success, we are confident that business momentum will continue to deliver ever more innovative premium TV sales and we are confident that we can deliver growth in Australia next year”.

One major Australian retailer who is already stocking TCL TVs said after walking through the TCL stand “This is an impressive TV offering”

The TV manufacturer recently announced a new football sponsorship are with Brazilian player Rodrygo, English player Phil Foden, Raphael Varane from France and rising Spanish star Pedri.

In Australia TCL’s mobile division quite sponsorship of the South Sydney Rabbitohs choosing instead to invest in soccer via a deal with Optus.

The Rabbitohs are hot contenders for the NRL finals.

