HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > JB Hi Fi Group CEO & CFO Sell Shares Worth Millions

JB Hi Fi Group CEO & CFO Sell Shares Worth Millions

By | 1 Sep 2022

JB Hi-Fi boss Terry Smart has sold shares in the big CE retailer to the tune of $1.46 million.

Investors responded by sending the JB Hi-Fi share price into positive territory with the share climbing 2%.

Currently Smart is in Berlin at the European IFA trade show in Berlin.

The JB Hi-Fi share price has lost 10% since this time last year.

Also selling down his shareholding in JB Hi Fi was JB chief financial officer (CFO) Nick Wells who sold $1.36 million dollars’ worth of shares with the share now changing hands at $41.36.

The JB Hi-Fi Limited (ASX: JBH) share price is heading north on Tuesday.

Nick Wells Seen Left With Terry Smart

This comes despite the specialty retailer announcing that its CEO has dumped a substantial amount of his shares.

At the time of writing, JB Hi-Fi shares are swapping hands at $41.36 a share.

No reason has given for the share sell down. Currently, Smart has 8,925 JB Hi-Fi shares in his own name along with 119,723 shares held in a couple of trusts.

Wells has 44,493 indirect JB Hi-Fi shares under his holdings.

Analysts have responded with Citi raising its price target by 6.4% to $50.00 for JB Hi-Fi shares.

Based on the current share price, this implies an upside of roughly 21%.

UBS has also bumped up its price target by 4.8% to $44.00 per share.

JB Hi-Fi has a market capitalisation of approximately $4.43 billion, with 109.33 million shares on issue.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, ,
You may also like
Retail Spending Strong For Start Of FY23
COMMENT: Why Stock Is The Make Or Break Factor For Retailers
JB Hi-Fi Posts Record Earnings, Boosts Dividend 43%
Latitude Locked Into JB Hi-Fi For Four Years
JB Hi-Fi Continues Sales Growth, No FY22 Earnings Guidance
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

IFA:Jackery Looking For OZ Distributor For New Solar Power Stations
Latest News
/
September 2, 2022
/
IFA:TCL Serious Contender In Premium TV Market
Latest News
/
September 2, 2022
/
Samsung SmartThings The Big Thing At IFA Launch
Latest News
/
September 2, 2022
/
Global Smartphone Shipments Down 6.5% In 2022
Latest News
/
September 1, 2022
/
Motorola Launches Impressive $299 Smartphone In OZ Market
Latest News
/
September 1, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

IFA:Jackery Looking For OZ Distributor For New Solar Power Stations
Latest News
/
September 2, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Jackery the big portable power brand wants to get back into the Australian market and are looking for a distributor...
Read More