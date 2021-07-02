Optus has suffered what looks to be a nationwide outage, with reports to DownDetector spiking and the telco’s own website experiencing technical difficulties.

Complaints flooded in from angry customers with no internet or mobile service, many of whom are stuck in lockdown and working from home. DownDetector showed a huge spike in outage reports, while Optus’ website – including its service status page – was only intermittently online; a spokesperson has said the outage began at 10:30am and “services look to be restoring”.

Optus is aware of an outage that may be impacting Optus services. We are aiming to restore these services as a priority. We thank customers for their patience and will provide an update as soon as possible. — Optus (@Optus) July 2, 2021

54 per cent of problems reported to DownDetector at time of writing involved mobile phone service, with 32 per cent reporting problems with mobile internet and 14 per cent with landline internet.

The cause of the outage is not yet known.