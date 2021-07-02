HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Optus Customers Hit With Nationwide Outage

Optus Customers Hit With Nationwide Outage

By | 2 Jul 2021
,

Optus has suffered what looks to be a nationwide outage, with reports to DownDetector spiking and the telco’s own website experiencing technical difficulties.

Complaints flooded in from angry customers with no internet or mobile service, many of whom are stuck in lockdown and working from home. DownDetector showed a huge spike in outage reports, while Optus’ website – including its service status page – was only intermittently online; a spokesperson has said the outage began at 10:30am and “services look to be restoring”.

54 per cent of problems reported to DownDetector at time of writing involved mobile phone service, with 32 per cent reporting problems with mobile internet and 14 per cent with landline internet.

The cause of the outage is not yet known.

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Optus Claims 5G Speed Record
Sydney Stores Staying Open During Lockdown
Stan Go To Europe To Crank Up Sport Offering
Singtel Sues Telstra As IP Row Heads To Court
ACCC Slams TPG-Vodafone Merger As Mobile Prices Soar
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Can You Actually Trust Mitsubishi Electric As New Scandal Unfolds?
Latest News
/
July 2, 2021
/
Peloton Sued After 3-Year-Old Suffers Third-Degree Burns
Industry Latest News
/
July 2, 2021
/
Samsung S21 Ultra Takes Out Top Honours At Mobile Awards
Latest News MWC 2021 Samsung
/
July 2, 2021
/
Sports, Books And The Weather: Growth Areas In Apps
Industry Latest News
/
July 2, 2021
/
It’s Official: Sound United Snares AudioQuest
Latest News
/
July 2, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Can You Actually Trust Mitsubishi Electric As New Scandal Unfolds?
Latest News
/
July 2, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Is Mitsubishi Electric a Company you can trust and is the Japanese business just another arrogant Company similar to Toshiba,...
Read More