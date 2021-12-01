Samsung recently shared its smartphone shipment forecast with a number of suppliers, who very prompted spilled this news all over the internet.

According to Korean publication The Elec, Samsung plans to improve its market share by two percentage points in 2022, rising to 21.9 per cent.

To achieve this, the company will launch the Galaxy S21 Fan Edition in January, followed by the S22 in February, and an update A-series range in March, with the Galaxy A53 and the A33. April will bring the Galaxy A23, while The Galaxy A73 will come in May.

Adding to this strong start to 2022, the company will launch the M Series in India, Russia, and other emerging markets.

Samsung is expecting the overall smartphone market to grow 7 per cent, to 1.5 billion shipments in 2022, fuelled by what it calls “revenge spending”, with those consumers that were wary during the pandemic finally replacing their earlier model phones.

Samsung forecast the Galaxy A20 and A30 series will move 267 million units, the Galaxy A50 and A70 series to account for 92 million units, and the Galaxy S22 series to shift more than 33 million units.