With the Nvidia RTX 40-series graphics cards widely expected to land in 2022, and a tease expected at CES 2022, where ChannelNews will be on the ground to report directly, sources close to Taiwan-based factories are saying Nvidia will be dropping Samsung as manufacturing partner for their next-gen GPUs.

It’s believed Taiwanese manufacturer TSMC , who as reported are already set to take over the Apple load for iPhone 5G modems from Qualcomm, are preparing. The company have previously partnered with Nvidia, and are behind AMD RX 6000 graphics cards.

Nvidia moved away from a long relationship with TSMC to partner with Samsung for the RTX 30-series cards, based on Samsung’s 8nm manufacturing process. Though there were reports Samsung experienced yield issues.

The RTX 40-series cards will most likely be based on TSMC’s N5 node, which is what AMD are said to use for its Ryzen 6000 processors.

The new process is believed to offer a 1.8X transistor density increase, with 30 per cent less power consumption. This could set the new cards double the speed as the past gen, though at a power cost, with the top card potentially consuming as much as 500W.