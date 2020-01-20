Samsung Reimagines Clothing Care With Innovation

Samsung Electronics has today announced the global launch of its innovative AirDresser in global markets.

The global tech giants latest home innovation uses powerful air and steam to remove dust and germs, which ‘refreshes and [sanitises] clothes’ to provide convenient, hands-free garment care.

‘Samsung is once again elevating modern life by transforming how we care for our clothes at home, giving consumers more freedom to spend their time doing things they want to do,’ said Jennifer Song, Vice President of the Digital Appliances Business at Samsung Electronics.

‘AirDresser is Samsung’s response to consumer demand for more dynamic performance from even basic appliances, providing an easy and effective home solution to meet their needs for clean clothes that smell fresh, are germ free and look neat.’

How it works

Once a garment is hung inside the closet, the owner can then initiate the cycle and simply wait for the system to run its course.

The Jet Air and Air Hangers release powerful air to loosen and remove engrained dust, with only minimal noise and vibration – quiet enough for any inside the home, according to Samsung, including inside the bedroom.

The JetSteam then sanitises the garments to remove bacteria, viruses and allergens by infusing high temperature steam deep into the fabric. Samsung claims the JetStream is the perfect tool for routine sterilisation of clothes and other items, including soft toys.

AirDresser also uses its Deodorising Filter function to freshen clothes, breaking down the odor-causing particles produced by sweat, tobacco and food.

Additionally, the smart wardrobe also ensures clothes are groomed gently, increasing their lifespan by helping consumers avoid washing their clothes too often, causing damage to the fabric.

Meanwhile, Self Clean technology dehumidifies, sanitizes, and deodorizes the interior of the AirDresser without requiring harsh or costly detergents by cleaning with a combination of heat, air, and steam. It even notifies users whenever it needs cleaning every 40 cycles.

Samsung hasn’t yet revealed a release date for the Airdresser, but for more information, please visit Samsung.com.