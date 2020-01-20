Need A Breath Of Fresh Air? AO Air Has You Covered

HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 20 Jan 2020
A US start-up company is capitalising off the increasing levels of pollution in today’s air.

With catastrophic fires destroying millions of hectares of the Amazon forest, California and now Australian east and south coasts – there’s no better time to unveil a product that will literally make breathing easier and safer.

AO Air’s face mask, The Atmos, works by cleaning and cooling the air inhaled by the user, enabling the owner to control how powerful the effect should be, without a tight seal wrapped around their heads.

But the Atmos is set to cost hundreds more than its competitors – and is also much bulkier, which may be humiliating for users.

It also faces tough competition from local Australian brands such as LG, who this year announced their own air purifier – the LG PuriCare Mini Air Purifier, costing roughly $211.

LG also unveiled a necklace-style air purifier which is less intrusive than AO Air’s face mask, the Airvidia M1 – a wearable air purifier that conceals itself as just a standard necklace and filters the air before being inhaled.

However, LG hasn’t announced pricing or a release date for the Airvidia M1. The Atmos is available for $350 USD from their official website.

LG’s Airvida M1

