Samsung Appoints New Mobile Chief In Management Shakeup

By | 20 Jan 2020
, , , ,

Samsung has appointed President Roh Tae-moon as its new mobile chief as the electronics company aims to shake up its management in response to increased competition in the smartphone market.

The former mobile development head and Samsung’s youngest president, Moon is expected to reinvigorate the mobile division to combat the likes of Chinese competitor Huawei, as reported by Reuters.

Roh was first recognised for leading the Samsung Galaxy smartphone series and advancing its development.

Moon will be replacing DJ Koh, who will continue to lead Samsung’s IT & mobile communications (IM) division.

In addition, Samsung has promoted its network business chief Cheun Kyung-whoon to the position of president.

It comes following a US$500 million investment into an Indian smartphone display manufacturing plant on the outskirts of New Delhi.

, , , , , , ,
