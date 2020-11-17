HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Apple > Could Apple Be Launching A Foldable iPhone Soon?

Could Apple Be Launching A Foldable iPhone Soon?

By | 17 Nov 2020
,

Foldable iPhones have been the subject of speculation in the tech industry for months – but now it seems we have evidence Apple is actually developing prototypes.

According to GizmoChina, the California-based tech giant has partnered with companies such as Hon Hai and Shin Nikko for manufacturing of the foldable iPhone.

Apple is also reportedly looking into the use of OLED or Micro LED for the display panel.

Industry analysts believe Apple is still in the development stage and are in the process of acquiring patents for the foldable design, so it is not expected to launch on the market until at least 2022.

Apple’s first patent for the foldable phone surfaced in 2016. The filing described a smartphone which folds in half horizontally via a flexible OLED display and a hinged metal folding mechanism.

As per the report, Apple is testing components in Taiwan, including display and the folding mechanism.

Shin Nikko is expected to be the primary supplier for the components while Hon Hai is understood to be handling the assembling.

Reports suggest the unreleased foldable iPhone will be designed with a continuous display, not two separate display panels.

It is believed Apple will discontinue production of the iPad mini if the foldable iPhone is launched to the market.

A number of other companies have already released foldable phones, including the Samsung Z Fold2 and the Huawei Mate Xs 5G.

About Post Author
April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
, , , ,
You may also like
AirPods Studio Design Leaked In Apple iOS 14.3 Beta
Apple Beaten Up By Samsung As Demand For Galaxy Android Smartphones Soar
Apple Suspends Key Taiwanese iPhone Assembler Over Labour Violations
Compal Denies It Has Been Targeted By Ransomware
All The Products We Can Expect At Apple’s ‘One More Thing’ Event
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Lenovo Slashes 20% Off Everything In Its eBay Store
eBay eBusiness Latest News
/
November 17, 2020
/
BREAKING NEWS: TPP Wholesale Domain Migration, Web Sites Down Emails Nobbled
Breaking News Latest News
/
November 17, 2020
/
Retailers Lose Out on $100 Govt Voucher Purported To Boost Economy
Latest News
/
November 17, 2020
/
Ultra-Lightweight Razer Book 13 On Preorder Now
Hardware Laptops Latest News
/
November 17, 2020
/
Google Giving Gmail Users More Privacy & Control Over What Data They Mine
Google Latest News
/
November 17, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Lenovo Slashes 20% Off Everything In Its eBay Store
eBay eBusiness Latest News
/
November 17, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Lenovo Australia is offering 20 per cent off all products in its eBay store in a limited-time promotion. Using the...
Read More