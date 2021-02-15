HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Bowers & Wilkins Offers Trade-In Deal For New Speakers

By | 15 Feb 2021
British audio firm Bowers & Wilkins is offering a ‘Trade In – Trade Up’ promotion for customers looking to buy a new stereo or home theatre speaker.

Participating Bowers & Wilkins dealers across Australia are offering a guaranteed minimum trade-in amount for old, still-working speakers on a new pair of selected premium B&W home or custom speakers.

In the premium end of the range, customers can save $4390 off the ticket price of the 800 D3 speakers, which retail for $43,900.

In the more affordable range, customers can trade-in old speakers for a minimum amount of $300 on the recently-released 603 S2 Anniversary Edition speaker.

DB Series Subwoofers

The offer is available on over 50 different models across the Bowers & Wilkins range, including the Mini Theatre Series and Custom Theatre ranges.

And for the first time, customers can also choose from selected custom installation models.

The 2021 Trade In – Trade Up deal is on for a limited time only and users wanting to upgrade their sound can learn more information at participating dealers.

A full list of eligible models can be found at www.bw-rewards.com.au.

April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
