Samsung appear to have turned their back on the Galaxy S23 FE, but there are rumours they’re looking at a tri-fold device, upping the ante on their successful single-hinge foldables.

This would be a dual-hinge, three-part foldable, not unlike concepts Samsung showed off at CES 2023.

After the impact Samsung made with their foldables, adding a new dimension to the form would certainly seem to be a hit, with pundits pointing out the fact it’s only a matter of adding an extra hinge.